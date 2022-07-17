Previous
Evening Glow by casablanca
Evening Glow

One advantage to driving to collect The Young Fella from a late shift at work is that I get to see the sunset. This was taken as he paused while driving at the entrance of the site and let me take the shot out of the window.

Someone once said to me it was a pity there were often power lines showing in my photos of the area, but although I could edit them, I choose not to. They are a salient feature of the area so without them, it wouldn't be the view you see.

Starting to hot up again today here. Amber warning of heat and then we move into the Red warnings for Monday and Tuesday with a possible 41º expected. That would be the highest ever recorded in England. Just glad it only lasts two days!
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture. I like the power lines too, as they are representative of your area. I think we may reach the giddy temps of 27 degrees on Tuesday in our neck of the woods. There seems to be about a 10 degree difference in temps between north and south at the moment. Incredible.
July 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful sunset. Sometimes I edit out power lines and sometimes I don’t, on a shot like this I wouldn’t. I hope it doesn’t reach the predicted 41C over the next few days.
July 17th, 2022  
