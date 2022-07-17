Evening Glow

One advantage to driving to collect The Young Fella from a late shift at work is that I get to see the sunset. This was taken as he paused while driving at the entrance of the site and let me take the shot out of the window.



Someone once said to me it was a pity there were often power lines showing in my photos of the area, but although I could edit them, I choose not to. They are a salient feature of the area so without them, it wouldn't be the view you see.



Starting to hot up again today here. Amber warning of heat and then we move into the Red warnings for Monday and Tuesday with a possible 41º expected. That would be the highest ever recorded in England. Just glad it only lasts two days!