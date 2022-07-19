Previous
Evian Water Spray by casablanca
Photo 1898

Evian Water Spray

Oh what bliss! Using the "posh water" that comes in a fine spray to cool your face. The last few days, I have had a bowl of cold water on the floor by my chair with a towel nearby and keep putting my feet in it to cool down.

Yesterday was a record breaker and overnight the temperature did not fall below 25°C, so sleeping was interesting. Up at 29° outside by 8am today already, so we shall see how far that mercury climbs.

On the plus side, the temperature drops tomorrow to a more comfortable 26°, which is still hot for me but a huge improvement on this swelter!

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Newbank Lass
I slept with the ice blocks that are normally in kids lunch boxes!
July 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
So many places under high heat this summer
July 19th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@newbank Inspired idea!
July 19th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
@casablanca cooled bed lovely. Did get up twice to swap them over. Hate the heat!!
July 19th, 2022  
Cazzi ace
Fab photo. Can't wait for this blast of heat to be over.
July 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the mist.
July 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
You seem to have got everything under control in the heat. Maybe time to get the tee shirt 'I survived the heatwave '
July 19th, 2022  
