Evian Water Spray

Oh what bliss! Using the "posh water" that comes in a fine spray to cool your face. The last few days, I have had a bowl of cold water on the floor by my chair with a towel nearby and keep putting my feet in it to cool down.



Yesterday was a record breaker and overnight the temperature did not fall below 25°C, so sleeping was interesting. Up at 29° outside by 8am today already, so we shall see how far that mercury climbs.



On the plus side, the temperature drops tomorrow to a more comfortable 26°, which is still hot for me but a huge improvement on this swelter!



