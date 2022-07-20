Previous
Too Darned Hot by casablanca
Photo 1899

Too Darned Hot

I am a bit of a weather buff, so was interested to record the local temperatures. There are requirements as to how to take an outdoor measurement - height from the ground, what's nearby, natural airflow, out of direct sunlight etc. It interests me anyway!

Yesterday, these were my recorded temperatures at 4pm. The right hand one is just out of interest because it was recorded in direct sunlight exactly where my chair would be in the garden to see how hot it would be if I had sat there!

Last night I could not get the bedroom cooler than 30.1ºC all night and it has only dropped to nearly 27º by morning. An exhausting night. But the intense heatwave is over for now and we go back to a more usual Summer high of 27º today. Never ever thought I would think that was cool! But after that last few days, that is how it feels!

This is just a diary shot for me to record the date and the events.
JackieR ace
50.8???!!!! That's scorcio for sure.
July 20th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond The differential always interests me. Not a technically correct measurement because direct sunlight isn't, but it was what I would have sat in had I been out there! Funnily enough, I didn't!!
July 20th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Yes I'm looking at the forecast for 27s and 28s as positively balmy now!
July 20th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
We're all drained here.... kids back to school looking tired
July 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Gosh. Currently 19c a much more civilised summer temp. Might even venture out today.
July 20th, 2022  
