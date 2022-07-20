Too Darned Hot

I am a bit of a weather buff, so was interested to record the local temperatures. There are requirements as to how to take an outdoor measurement - height from the ground, what's nearby, natural airflow, out of direct sunlight etc. It interests me anyway!



Yesterday, these were my recorded temperatures at 4pm. The right hand one is just out of interest because it was recorded in direct sunlight exactly where my chair would be in the garden to see how hot it would be if I had sat there!



Last night I could not get the bedroom cooler than 30.1ºC all night and it has only dropped to nearly 27º by morning. An exhausting night. But the intense heatwave is over for now and we go back to a more usual Summer high of 27º today. Never ever thought I would think that was cool! But after that last few days, that is how it feels!



This is just a diary shot for me to record the date and the events.