Thriving

I will tell you what IS thriving in my garden this year......weeds! These lovely thistles are doing so well, I couldn't bear to take them out just yet LOL



Interesting to walk around the garden and see what can cope with drought and heat. Roses are fine, hebe, ice plants.......but not so much fuschia and a number of shrubs are just burned off in the leaf. I need to pay more attention at Hyde Hall's Dry Garden so I make sure my plants are more drought proof.