Young Fella's Day Off

So he is to be found enjoying his computer games. Fascinates me how things have changed since I was young.



A computer filled a room and was operated by a man in a white coat called a scientist and spat out ticker tape.



There was no such thing as a video player so programmes (which were only on 3 channels) were in Black & White on our hired TV and you had to get up to press the buttons to change channel, having first turned it on to warm up the tube for a while before you could get a picture.



Now it can be in something as small as a watch.



I think I must be getting old!