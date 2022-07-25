Fire

I am glad you enjoyed The Young Fella in his Rapunzel costume last night. It did make me smile! He had a fun time at the party and was very merry when I collected him late last night!



This image is of two cornfields next door to each other close to the site where he works. Last Monday, they both looked like the top picture. By the end of Tuesday, after 175 firefighters had fought against the blaze of a fire on our hottest ever recorded day in England, the bottom image is all that is left of his crop in this particular field. 15 hectares destroyed. I am sure he is very grateful it did not spread into the neighbouring fields, but a devastating loss for any farmer.



Photographed it as a diary shot for my own records.