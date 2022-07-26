Previous
Lunch? by casablanca
Lunch?

Marmalade is currently sitting on the sofa reading the latest copy of the RSPB magazine, looking for all the world as if she is reading a lunch menu.......

Birdies, watch out!
Casablanca

Diana ace
Such a Queen of a poser, she seems to have her eyes on the kingfishers ;-)
