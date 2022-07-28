Sign up
Photo 1907
Morning Walk
Took a few shots I enjoyed yesterday on my morning walk on site. The light on this corner of the water was lovely.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th July 2022 9:23am
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful scene and colours with great reflections. Almost autumnal.
July 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, gosh this is so beautiful! Sunshine and reflections! fav
July 28th, 2022
