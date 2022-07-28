Previous
Morning Walk by casablanca
Photo 1907

Morning Walk

Took a few shots I enjoyed yesterday on my morning walk on site. The light on this corner of the water was lovely.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful scene and colours with great reflections. Almost autumnal.
July 28th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Oh, gosh this is so beautiful! Sunshine and reflections! fav
July 28th, 2022  
