Emergency

Me waiting at Specsaver miles away, taken there by a wonderful friend as they were the only optician who could see me today. They were concerned I had a detached retina so needed to check it out urgently.



Thankfully it was not in the end. A large chunk of vitreous jelly had detached within the eye, causing lightning flashes, big black spiderweb strands moving fast and non stop for over my eye obscuring my vision, eye ache and blurry vision. All the retinal detachment symptoms but thankfully less serious.



Won’t be checking out your photos yet as the “blurry drops” in my left eye mean I cannot really see yet! Will catch up when I can.