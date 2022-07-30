Previous
On balance, she's an angel by casablanca
Photo 1909

On balance, she's an angel

Took this of my pal I was out walking with yesterday morning when the eye issues suddenly started. She's a lot of fun and I enjoy her company.

With my hubby away sailing and the Young Fella short of a driving licence, I was stuck to get to an assessment and she dropped her plans and took me. I couldn't drive nor supervise the Young Fella driving because of the blurry eye drops for the tests.

I couldn't have managed without her and I am immensely grateful. Off to the local optician first thing tomorrow (never knew before they opened on a Sunday!) to have an eye test and be checked out. I have not been there before, but the Young Fella moved there not long ago after we had poor experiences with our previous provider. I am just not on their books yet.....but I will be from tomorrow!

Exhausted today and still plagued by frequent floaters across my left eye and struggled with tension headache all night. My research is leading me to understand the floaters stay forever but your brain learns to ignore them and/or they slowly sink to the bottom of the eye where you see them less. Not much fun when your love is photography really! But I shall plod on and hope for the best.

Thanks for all your kind comments yesterday and Phil for writing in caps!
Louise & Ken
Sweet photo! Sending love and prayers for some treatment for what is plaguing you!
July 30th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@Weezilou You are kind, thank you! There is no treatment, you just have to live with it and wait for your brain to readjust and wear sunglasses anywhere bright. Regular exams to ensure no emergencies happening, but apart from that I just need to plod on!
July 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
A lovely shot of your wonderful friend, what a blessing to have her. Hope your eye issue will soon be resolved.
July 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun shot of your friend. When my husband relaxes his floater settles. He find wearing sunglasses more really helps.
July 30th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
What a fun capture, love it, she’s a friend indeed!

I have a load of floaters caused by two cataract ops. I was told by drs that they are caused by the lens going in is thinner than the one coming out, which causes the floaters and I presume trauma!! Honestly, you think they will never go but you will find your brain does ignore them, I have a big one which floats and settles in the bottom corner of my eye, I never notice it now but at first it’s alarming. It shouldn’t be a problem photography wise, I don’t have any problems apart from my eyes getting older!
July 30th, 2022  
