On balance, she's an angel

Took this of my pal I was out walking with yesterday morning when the eye issues suddenly started. She's a lot of fun and I enjoy her company.



With my hubby away sailing and the Young Fella short of a driving licence, I was stuck to get to an assessment and she dropped her plans and took me. I couldn't drive nor supervise the Young Fella driving because of the blurry eye drops for the tests.



I couldn't have managed without her and I am immensely grateful. Off to the local optician first thing tomorrow (never knew before they opened on a Sunday!) to have an eye test and be checked out. I have not been there before, but the Young Fella moved there not long ago after we had poor experiences with our previous provider. I am just not on their books yet.....but I will be from tomorrow!



Exhausted today and still plagued by frequent floaters across my left eye and struggled with tension headache all night. My research is leading me to understand the floaters stay forever but your brain learns to ignore them and/or they slowly sink to the bottom of the eye where you see them less. Not much fun when your love is photography really! But I shall plod on and hope for the best.



Thanks for all your kind comments yesterday and Phil for writing in caps!