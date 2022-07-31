Window of the Soul

I returned to the Optician (local this time) this morning. This is the eye that is giving me all the trouble, a selfie edited with a voronoi layer to give it that multiple polygon makeup to its texture.



Apparently the first two weeks are crucial and I should avoid inverting my head, ie bending down and Pilates is a no-no for the moment. This is to avoid putting undue pressure on the currently vulnerable gel at the back of the eye where the detachment has occurred.



The floaters are with me for life but the brain will start to filter them out mostly over time. So long as I get no sudden increase in floaters and flashes, all should be well. If that should occur, it is straight to A&E but praying and hoping not.



Interesting and helpful to read of other people who have had this experience and done well afterwards. Prior to this, I only knew of two friends who had actually had a full retinal detachment and had the emergency surgery but both still lost the sight in that eye, so you can understand my nervousness!



Onwards and upwards. Praying and hoping and trying to relax. Hubby will be home tomorrow. He has been absent for most of July teaching sailing, so it will be good to have him back.