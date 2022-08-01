My new best friends

Wearing sunglasses helps considerably with the visibility of the floaters, so making good use of my prescription sunnies right now. Being very cautious about jerky movement, knocks and bumps and avoiding driving over "sleeping policemen" and no bending over at all. Lying down is thankfully fine though! Just need to get through this crucial first 2 weeks.



Still reeling and rather exhausted to be honest. Hubby has just arrived home, having returned several hours earlier than anticipated, so that is a relief.



Plodding on.