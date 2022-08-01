Previous
My new best friends by casablanca
Photo 1911

My new best friends

Wearing sunglasses helps considerably with the visibility of the floaters, so making good use of my prescription sunnies right now. Being very cautious about jerky movement, knocks and bumps and avoiding driving over "sleeping policemen" and no bending over at all. Lying down is thankfully fine though! Just need to get through this crucial first 2 weeks.

Still reeling and rather exhausted to be honest. Hubby has just arrived home, having returned several hours earlier than anticipated, so that is a relief.

Plodding on.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool shot.
August 1st, 2022  
Newbank Lass
Life for you seems a never ending exhausting rollercoaster at the moment. Sending love. Glad Hubby back again.
August 1st, 2022  
Cherrill
Thank you for your replies on the last picture. I wear glasses all the time so I bought some over the top sunglasses in preparation. Going for the Jackie O look!!!
August 1st, 2022  
