Tiger Moth Lesson

The Young Fella this morning at Classic Wings, Duxford in Cambridgeshire taking a 40 minute flying lesson in a de Havilland 1930's Tiger Moth biplane. It was his 21st birthday gift from us.



Needless to say, he loved it! When he was 18, he jumped out of a plane and did a skydive. This time he stayed on board and was delighted to have control of the plane for much of the trip.



Will post some of my images in the next few days, but this is the official photograph of him before take off. Spectators are not allowed quite this close!