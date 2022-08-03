Sign up
Photo 1913
Tiger Moth Lesson
The Young Fella this morning at Classic Wings, Duxford in Cambridgeshire taking a 40 minute flying lesson in a de Havilland 1930's Tiger Moth biplane. It was his 21st birthday gift from us.
Needless to say, he loved it! When he was 18, he jumped out of a plane and did a skydive. This time he stayed on board and was delighted to have control of the plane for much of the trip.
Will post some of my images in the next few days, but this is the official photograph of him before take off. Spectators are not allowed quite this close!
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2117
photos
163
followers
65
following
JackieR
ace
At long last!!! And he looks so joyous!!
August 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous experience.
August 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Chocks away Ginger. Did Biggles take the photo?
Happy birthday Young Fella.
August 3rd, 2022
Happy birthday Young Fella.