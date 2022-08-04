Airborne!

One of my shots from yesterday after the official portrait of The Young Fella. This is a cropped shot from a zoom one, already far away in the sky.



He flew over Cambridge and headed south, spotting St Paul's Cathedral in London. He said he had a new respect for the pilots of these open air cockpits as the wind just pushes your face out of shape all the time and whips across you when you move your head!



Great fun experience. Different to the RAF trainers he flew as a cadet. He is in the front seat btw.