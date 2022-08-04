Previous
Airborne! by casablanca
Photo 1914

Airborne!

One of my shots from yesterday after the official portrait of The Young Fella. This is a cropped shot from a zoom one, already far away in the sky.

He flew over Cambridge and headed south, spotting St Paul's Cathedral in London. He said he had a new respect for the pilots of these open air cockpits as the wind just pushes your face out of shape all the time and whips across you when you move your head!

Great fun experience. Different to the RAF trainers he flew as a cadet. He is in the front seat btw.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae ace
Gosh, that is so good! You must have been reasonably close!
August 4th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@maggiemae Used the Sport setting on the camera to pan it and repeatedly shoot from the ground. He was a way away by here but sport is good for sharpness at a distance. Cropping is a wonderful tool!
August 4th, 2022  
JackieR ace
How long was the flight in duration? This is a fabulous diary shot for him, better than the official one!!
August 4th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond We opted for the longest one (of course!) at 40 minutes.
August 4th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Wow...cool capture!
August 4th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shot.
August 4th, 2022  
Pat
What a great shot and brilliant memories for you all.
August 4th, 2022  
