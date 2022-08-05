Previous
Typhoon by casablanca
Pottering in some of the exhibition halls at Duxford before The Young Fella took his Tiger Moth lesson. Last time I was in this particular hall, there was an anniversary display of a WW2 blitz site. Now it is back to its usual layout of wonderful aircraft, ancient and modern. This is the Eurofighter Typhoon. I have always enjoyed its sleek design.

Quiet day for me today. Young Fella at work and Hubby at a funeral for an ex work colleague in Oxford. It is now a full week since my eye incident, so one more to go before I am out of the "crucial" zone according to the medics. So far so good......sore, dry eye and lots of blurry bits and floaters but nothing worse, so I think it will just take time.
Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I've been to Duxford with my brother and SIL who live in Cambridge. It's an interesting place to visit and this is a lovely image. Glad the eye is continuing to improve!
August 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
It sure is a beauty, lovely shot of it. Crossing fingers that your eye will soon be back to normal.
August 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann We love Duxford, have been many times. Just so extra special this time as The Young Fella flew that Tiger Moth for his 21st gift (3rd and 4th Aug pics). Looking forward to returning to have a longer museum browse again. As you say, a great place!
August 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking.
August 5th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Looks like an interesting place to visit!
August 5th, 2022  
