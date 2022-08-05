Typhoon

Pottering in some of the exhibition halls at Duxford before The Young Fella took his Tiger Moth lesson. Last time I was in this particular hall, there was an anniversary display of a WW2 blitz site. Now it is back to its usual layout of wonderful aircraft, ancient and modern. This is the Eurofighter Typhoon. I have always enjoyed its sleek design.



Quiet day for me today. Young Fella at work and Hubby at a funeral for an ex work colleague in Oxford. It is now a full week since my eye incident, so one more to go before I am out of the "crucial" zone according to the medics. So far so good......sore, dry eye and lots of blurry bits and floaters but nothing worse, so I think it will just take time.