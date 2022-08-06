Sign up
Photo 1916
In Memoriam
Yesterday, Hubby attended the funeral of a friend and ex work colleague. It was a beautifully done occasion and very moving with lots of stories shared about the wonderful eccentric man that he was.
At the end, everyone was given a "party bag" that contained his two favourite treats - Maltesers and Lucozade. Quirky and fun..... rather like him.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2120
photos
162
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th August 2022 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
I gave my dh a memorial party rather than a funeral. Then you get to celebrate the good times not the loss
August 6th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw. What a nice celebration of this man's life. Lovely idea.
August 6th, 2022
Lesley
ace
What a lovely way to celebrate an old friend.
August 6th, 2022
Annie D
ace
what a lovely way to celebrate the loss of a loved one
August 6th, 2022
