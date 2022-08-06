Previous
In Memoriam by casablanca
Photo 1916

In Memoriam

Yesterday, Hubby attended the funeral of a friend and ex work colleague. It was a beautifully done occasion and very moving with lots of stories shared about the wonderful eccentric man that he was.

At the end, everyone was given a "party bag" that contained his two favourite treats - Maltesers and Lucozade. Quirky and fun..... rather like him.
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
@casablanca
Joan Robillard ace
I gave my dh a memorial party rather than a funeral. Then you get to celebrate the good times not the loss
August 6th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw. What a nice celebration of this man's life. Lovely idea.
August 6th, 2022  
Lesley ace
What a lovely way to celebrate an old friend.
August 6th, 2022  
Annie D ace
what a lovely way to celebrate the loss of a loved one
August 6th, 2022  
