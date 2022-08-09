Man at Work

As my friend used to wryly say about roadwork signage, "women work all the time, but when men do it they have to put up a sign - Men At Work!"



This is my Hubby having a go at building me a light screen door to go over our back door to keep the pesky flies and wasps out. Our neighbour has a wonderful huge laurel hedge, but unfortunately wasps adore laurel and because of the angle along our side passage to the kitchen door, the first thing that smells of food and interest is our kitchen! So they come in like homing pigeons at the drop of a hat.



Hopefully this will mean we can have fresh air without the wasps. I did have a metal curtain over the door, but it is less effective now years on. Not sure why.



When I lived in Australia, these things were common and you could buy screen doors. In England, I find people scratch their heads, look at you and say "what?" So you have to make one. Cheering him on.