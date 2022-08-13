Looking Up

Weather meltingly hot, but hubby and I took a walk at the site where the lad works after he drove us there this morning. Thought we would get some exercise before the heat really kicked in.....but it already had!



Heard the buzz of a small plane coming and just pointed my camera straight up and snapped to see what was coming and this is what I caught.



Reminds me of a soaring bird, liberated and flying off into the blue yonder......



Thanks for your encouragement and support for The Young Fella yesterday. I see he is far from alone in test/exam nerves......I know I am the same too. Thanks for cheering him on and hopefully the practical test on the Isle of Wight will come good for him. If not, we really have nothing to lose at this point!