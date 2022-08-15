Here there be dragons.....

The pond where The Young Fella teaches raft building and people can take out the big family pedalo boats....flamingo, swan or this fierce dragon!



Don't look now, but I heard that clouds will be coming in and bringing rain.......and the temperatures will cool again after it has. What a joyful prospect.



Been at the optician again this morning getting my glasses altered. PVD seems to be settling down with no more flashes and far fewer floaters evident, the big black cobwebby ones being rare and faded. I am living in hope it will all settle soon and I won't have to worry about it again. Apparently it can take up to 3 months for the vitreous to fully detach, so there is a risk til it is finished. But I am hoping not.....