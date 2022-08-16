Sign up
Photo 1925
It's Raining!
At 7.25pm last night, I suddenly smelled rain. That pungent, delicious smell of rain hitting hot parched dried earth and grass.
I opened my front door and took the top shot of my outdoor doormat and the wetness of the first raindrops landing on my path.
Then I just went outside and got thoroughly wet just for the sheer joy of it!
Not enough yet to take us out of drought, but oh I don't think I have ever been so excited to see rain before!
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
3
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2129
photos
163
followers
64
following
527% complete
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun captures
August 16th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
This is brilliant! Love it!
As we missed our rain yesterday, by not being at home, I still feel as if I’ve missed out! Allegedly there will be more later today 😉
August 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Yay, your prayers were finally answered! Wonderful happy shot of you!
August 16th, 2022
As we missed our rain yesterday, by not being at home, I still feel as if I've missed out! Allegedly there will be more later today 😉