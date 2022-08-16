It's Raining!

At 7.25pm last night, I suddenly smelled rain. That pungent, delicious smell of rain hitting hot parched dried earth and grass.



I opened my front door and took the top shot of my outdoor doormat and the wetness of the first raindrops landing on my path.



Then I just went outside and got thoroughly wet just for the sheer joy of it!



Not enough yet to take us out of drought, but oh I don't think I have ever been so excited to see rain before!