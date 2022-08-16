Previous
It's Raining! by casablanca
Photo 1925

It's Raining!

At 7.25pm last night, I suddenly smelled rain. That pungent, delicious smell of rain hitting hot parched dried earth and grass.

I opened my front door and took the top shot of my outdoor doormat and the wetness of the first raindrops landing on my path.

Then I just went outside and got thoroughly wet just for the sheer joy of it!

Not enough yet to take us out of drought, but oh I don't think I have ever been so excited to see rain before!
Casablanca

casablanca

Joan Robillard ace
Fun captures
August 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
This is brilliant! Love it!
As we missed our rain yesterday, by not being at home, I still feel as if I’ve missed out! Allegedly there will be more later today 😉
August 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Yay, your prayers were finally answered! Wonderful happy shot of you!
August 16th, 2022  
