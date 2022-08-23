Sign up
Photo 1932
Waiting
Me and a wing mirror. Liked the slightly crazy way the leaves of the tree reflected from behind make it look as if the interior of the car were decorative 😊 Just a phone selfie for fun.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2136
photos
164
followers
64
following
529% complete
View this month »
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
10
1
365 Main Album
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
23rd August 2022 8:44am
wendy frost
ace
Great reflections using your wing mirror.
August 23rd, 2022
