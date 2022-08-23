Previous
Next
Waiting by casablanca
Photo 1932

Waiting

Me and a wing mirror. Liked the slightly crazy way the leaves of the tree reflected from behind make it look as if the interior of the car were decorative 😊 Just a phone selfie for fun.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Great reflections using your wing mirror.
August 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise