It never rains, but it pours

I would have been delighted with last night's heavy rain and storms that have continued all morning and are forecast to end around 1 - 2pm.



I would have been......if I hadn't found myself being dripped on inside my house, seen the bulge in the ceiling and surmised from its position that it is not a pipe, but likely a roof tile or the soil pipe flashing in the roof that has got a crack, probably developed during the excessive heat.



At such moments, one could wish the other half were not on a yacht teaching students! I am watching it, hoping it settles once the rain stops and we can sort it out together in due course. Over an unboarded bit of the loft so not really my thing to mess with. Sigh.



This is the car park when I dropped off the Young Fella this morning at work. When you are an outdoor activity instructor, these are not always the best conditions! You have to work harder to keep the children you are teaching from becoming miserable. Hopefully they will have had a good morning, despite the wet, and will enjoy the drier conditions this afternoon.