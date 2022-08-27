Stillness

Took this yesterday morning on site, so will use those pics for a day or two while my ankle heals. An uncomfortable night but nothing broken as I can put weight on the ankle (broke the other one once, so I know how that feels!) and pain is on the inside more than the outside, but I have no doubt annoyed a tendon or three and it will calm with elevation and ice and rest.



Helpfully, we still have the marvellous Austrian crutches hubby got when he smashed his ankle to smithereens in that skiing accident nearly 4 years ago. So I am making use of them today to help it settle.



You will laugh.....in the middle of the night I hopped to the bathroom on the crutches......on the way back in the dark mistook where I was and hopped my good knee straight into the foot of the bed! So I now have a bruise on that knee too, but not a cut LOL. A matching pair! Elegant, that's me....



I would say I am a walking disaster currently, but that would be a tad ironic!!