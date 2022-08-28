Previous
Watchers on the Watchtower by casablanca
Photo 1937

Watchers on the Watchtower

This watchtower is up on a hill at the outdoor activity centre and you can climb up the ridged ramp using a rope and get a good lookout over the countryside.

I think these birds took the easy route and flew up there! But rather fun to see the watchers up there on the watchtower.

Thanks for cheering me on. In response to your questions, my eye survived my fall (my auntie tells me that it is a "misstep" and that "falls" are for older people LOL) and I have passed the 4 week mark for the danger zone on retinal detachment. Less than 2 to go!

Ankle is settling and I can stand on it without crutches today and although it is still painful, it is clearly improving. Will give is more rest today and hopefully things will look better soon. On the positive side, the Young Fella is not working today so I get another day before I have to drive again.
28th August 2022

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of the watchers. The tower does look a bit dilapidated so don't get the idea of climbing up there 😉
August 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great viewpoint for the birds. Suited to B&W.
August 28th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@ludwigsdiana Actually, it is fine. I have climbed up there a few times! But not again till my ankle is better LOL
August 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I have been 5 weeks non weight bearing with my right leg. Hoping to get the cast removed nd the cast removed and a boot so I can start walking. Driving will come even later. So I know something of your pain. In my case it has meant I can't get out until I can walk except fo dr visits.
August 28th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@joansmor Ah, Joan, I totally get that. When my hubby had his skiing accident and emergency surgery, he was in plaster for 12 weeks non weight bearing. Okay now though. Wishing you well with your recovery.
August 28th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That would make a good cubby house

Great to hear you are doing well
August 28th, 2022  
