Watchers on the Watchtower

This watchtower is up on a hill at the outdoor activity centre and you can climb up the ridged ramp using a rope and get a good lookout over the countryside.



I think these birds took the easy route and flew up there! But rather fun to see the watchers up there on the watchtower.



Thanks for cheering me on. In response to your questions, my eye survived my fall (my auntie tells me that it is a "misstep" and that "falls" are for older people LOL) and I have passed the 4 week mark for the danger zone on retinal detachment. Less than 2 to go!



Ankle is settling and I can stand on it without crutches today and although it is still painful, it is clearly improving. Will give is more rest today and hopefully things will look better soon. On the positive side, the Young Fella is not working today so I get another day before I have to drive again.