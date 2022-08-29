Bob Ross Yarn Bomb

Photos by The Young Fella



I was confined to barracks, trying to get my ailing foot back in action, but my son had the day off yesterday and took my camera off to a post box we had noticed when driving home last week that had been yarn bombed. We were curious to see the details.



The knitting and crochet is done by the residents of a local care home and they have yarn bombed this particular post box a number of times. So cool and colourful!



And what a surprise to find it was Bob Ross, complete with mountains, clouds, animals and "happy little trees."