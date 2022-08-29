Previous
Bob Ross Yarn Bomb by casablanca
Photos by The Young Fella

I was confined to barracks, trying to get my ailing foot back in action, but my son had the day off yesterday and took my camera off to a post box we had noticed when driving home last week that had been yarn bombed. We were curious to see the details.

The knitting and crochet is done by the residents of a local care home and they have yarn bombed this particular post box a number of times. So cool and colourful!

And what a surprise to find it was Bob Ross, complete with mountains, clouds, animals and "happy little trees."
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca ace
@artsygang Fun, eh?
August 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Happy little Bob Ross!
August 29th, 2022  
Annie D ace
What a creative yarn bomb 💙
August 29th, 2022  
Hazel ace
Hoping your foot will be recovered soon. I like seeing yarn bombing and this year's annual event in Romsey was spectacular. It a amazes me as I cannot even knit a square!!
August 29th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Fun capture
August 29th, 2022  
