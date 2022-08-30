A certain ring to it

So what do you do when you are laid up and bored? Take selfies with your phone LOL



This is a dress ring, not my engagement ring. I need to....ahem.....lose a few pounds to make my engagement and wedding rings comfortable again!! Lockdown weight gain needs to come off now. Enough.



Ankle improved enough to walk on it without any immediate pain now, hurrah. Taking it gently and support bandages at the ready to avoid mishap before it has finished healing.



Smiled that some people needed to Google Bob Ross on yesterday's image. His voice! So soothing and such a great painter, I love him. If you have never seen him in action, see if you can find a video of him in action. Wonderful stuff.