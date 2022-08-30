Previous
A certain ring to it by casablanca
Photo 1939

A certain ring to it

So what do you do when you are laid up and bored? Take selfies with your phone LOL

This is a dress ring, not my engagement ring. I need to....ahem.....lose a few pounds to make my engagement and wedding rings comfortable again!! Lockdown weight gain needs to come off now. Enough.

Ankle improved enough to walk on it without any immediate pain now, hurrah. Taking it gently and support bandages at the ready to avoid mishap before it has finished healing.

Smiled that some people needed to Google Bob Ross on yesterday's image. His voice! So soothing and such a great painter, I love him. If you have never seen him in action, see if you can find a video of him in action. Wonderful stuff.
30th August 2022

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...


bkb in the city
Nice ring. Trust you be back to your normal self soon
August 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely ring.
August 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice ring. Good to hear your ankle is healing
August 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Very pretty selfie. It is a very nice ring.
August 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I think you will find that some days, the ring will be looser than others. Its being female!
August 30th, 2022  
