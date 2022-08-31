Previous
Who's been eating my leaf? by casablanca
Photo 1940

Who's been eating my leaf?

Someone has!

Off to physio this afternoon, so that should proved helpful for advice to get my ankle back to full function and protect the right way while it heals.

Cannot believe tomorrow is September.......eek!
Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Someone was hungry! Good luck at physio.

It will be Christmas in a minute!
Babs ace
Whatever ate the leaf it had quite a feast.

Good luck with the physio.
