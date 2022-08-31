Sign up
Photo 1940
Who's been eating my leaf?
Someone has!
Off to physio this afternoon, so that should proved helpful for advice to get my ankle back to full function and protect the right way while it heals.
Cannot believe tomorrow is September.......eek!
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2144
photos
164
followers
66
following
531% complete
View this month »
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
31st August 2022 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Someone was hungry! Good luck at physio.
It will be Christmas in a minute!
August 31st, 2022
Babs
ace
Whatever ate the leaf it had quite a feast.
Good luck with the physio.
August 31st, 2022
