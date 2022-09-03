Sign up
Photo 1943
Hey, Pluto!
Another nostalgia blast......visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California back in 1994. He was a very huggy dog! This picture always makes me smile.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana
ace
It sure is such a happy shot of you and Pluto.
September 3rd, 2022
