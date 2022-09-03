Previous
Hey, Pluto! by casablanca
Photo 1943

Hey, Pluto!

Another nostalgia blast......visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California back in 1994. He was a very huggy dog! This picture always makes me smile.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure is such a happy shot of you and Pluto.
September 3rd, 2022  
