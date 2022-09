Balloon Flight, Napa Valley

Back in 1994, I visited America for the first time. We started in Anaheim and LA, spent two fun days in Las Vegas and drove from LA to the Napa Valley. Glorious countryside and vineyards and we loved the area. Just before dawn one morning, we took a balloon flight from Napa towards San Francisco. Piloted by Donna Rudd, (funny how you sometimes remember names!), we serenely floated above the landscape and had a champagne breakfast upon landing. Memorable.