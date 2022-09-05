Previous
Crete by casablanca
Photo 1945

Crete

In the Samaria Gorge on an amazing hike through the rocky terrain to the sea on our honeymoon, back in 1993. Eee, I were young then!
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

  • 365 Main Album
  • 5th September 2022 2:19pm
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot of this beautiful scenery, including the mermaid. You are still young, image I went on honeymoon in 1969 ;-)
September 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 5th, 2022  
