Photo 1945
Crete
In the Samaria Gorge on an amazing hike through the rocky terrain to the sea on our honeymoon, back in 1993. Eee, I were young then!
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2149
photos
164
followers
66
following
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot of this beautiful scenery, including the mermaid. You are still young, image I went on honeymoon in 1969 ;-)
September 5th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 5th, 2022
