Juliet's Balcony

This site is known in Verona as Juliet's Balcony and tourists flock therefor a glimpse, which is quite amusing as she is a fictional character. But it is a romantic idea and people enjoy it, as did we!



Taken on my old OM10 back in 1992 when my then boyfriend and I drove down across Europe camping to go to the opera festival in Verona in the amphitheatre. A highly memorable trip. My all time favourite, Puccini's La Boheme performed so beautifully in that amazing place. Saw Aida too and while the setting was grand and amazing, the performers broke character all the time to take a bow after every aria. Not so in La Boheme, so that had me in tears at Mimi's demise at the end whereas I almost cheered when they walled the pretentious diva up in the pyramid in Aida lol. Engaging your audience essential methinks.