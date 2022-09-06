Previous
Next
Juliet's Balcony by casablanca
Photo 1946

Juliet's Balcony

This site is known in Verona as Juliet's Balcony and tourists flock therefor a glimpse, which is quite amusing as she is a fictional character. But it is a romantic idea and people enjoy it, as did we!

Taken on my old OM10 back in 1992 when my then boyfriend and I drove down across Europe camping to go to the opera festival in Verona in the amphitheatre. A highly memorable trip. My all time favourite, Puccini's La Boheme performed so beautifully in that amazing place. Saw Aida too and while the setting was grand and amazing, the performers broke character all the time to take a bow after every aria. Not so in La Boheme, so that had me in tears at Mimi's demise at the end whereas I almost cheered when they walled the pretentious diva up in the pyramid in Aida lol. Engaging your audience essential methinks.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

  • 18
  • 6
  • 1
  • 365 Main Album
  • 6th September 2022 1:21pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Maggiemae ace
I do think Shakespeare based his story on actual events and using the architecture of the time! This looks genuine and I'm really happy to see it!
September 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Poor Juliet and her right shiny boob touched by many.
September 6th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@maggiemae You might find this interesting: https://nosweatshakespeare.com/blog/juliets-balcony/
September 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this scene which is so fitting! Sounds as if you had a wonderful time there.
September 6th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely place
September 6th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
We went on honeymoon to Lake Garda, had trip to Venice and saw this and went to Verona and saw Aida too :)
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise