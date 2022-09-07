Sign up
Photo 1947
Over the St Gotthard Pass
Part of that trip I mentioned yesterday in 1992 included driving over the St Gotthard Pass in Switzerland and coming down the other side, this was the sight that greeted.
Austria and Switzerland remain at the top in my personal list of the most beautiful places in the world. Stunning in Summer, striking and snow covered in Winter, always beautiful.
Scan of OM10 film shot, of course. I did not go digital until 2007!
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2151
photos
164
followers
66
following
533% complete
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
7th September 2022 11:19am
Boxplayer
ace
Such a view.
September 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great scene and memories.
September 7th, 2022
