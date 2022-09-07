Previous
Next
Over the St Gotthard Pass by casablanca
Photo 1947

Over the St Gotthard Pass

Part of that trip I mentioned yesterday in 1992 included driving over the St Gotthard Pass in Switzerland and coming down the other side, this was the sight that greeted.

Austria and Switzerland remain at the top in my personal list of the most beautiful places in the world. Stunning in Summer, striking and snow covered in Winter, always beautiful.

Scan of OM10 film shot, of course. I did not go digital until 2007!
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Such a view.
September 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great scene and memories.
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise