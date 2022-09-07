Over the St Gotthard Pass

Part of that trip I mentioned yesterday in 1992 included driving over the St Gotthard Pass in Switzerland and coming down the other side, this was the sight that greeted.



Austria and Switzerland remain at the top in my personal list of the most beautiful places in the world. Stunning in Summer, striking and snow covered in Winter, always beautiful.



Scan of OM10 film shot, of course. I did not go digital until 2007!