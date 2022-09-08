Supposed to be a path here 😂😂

Back in 1997, hubby and I walked The Kerry Way, a track route up in Ireland. 120 miles long, we took 9 days to complete it with a day off in the middle in Waterville. One of my best holidays ever, it felt such an achievement.



Now I have issues with my right foot, I am unable to hike more than around 5 miles in a day so my big hiking days are over, which does fill me with pangs of grief but I have to try to be glad for all I could do before when I was younger. Good memories of beautiful places, me and my trusty walking boots ❤️



This shot was in the Black Valley and someone had diverted the watercourse, so we had to do some creative map reading to find a way through!