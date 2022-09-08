Previous
Supposed to be a path here 😂😂 by casablanca
Photo 1948

Supposed to be a path here 😂😂

Back in 1997, hubby and I walked The Kerry Way, a track route up in Ireland. 120 miles long, we took 9 days to complete it with a day off in the middle in Waterville. One of my best holidays ever, it felt such an achievement.

Now I have issues with my right foot, I am unable to hike more than around 5 miles in a day so my big hiking days are over, which does fill me with pangs of grief but I have to try to be glad for all I could do before when I was younger. Good memories of beautiful places, me and my trusty walking boots ❤️

This shot was in the Black Valley and someone had diverted the watercourse, so we had to do some creative map reading to find a way through!
Susan Wakely ace
For a moment I was imagining wet feet.
September 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
what a great achievement and wonderful memory :)
September 8th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Wet feet were my first thoughts too
September 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Yes hiking was out of the question with the foot problem I had. So yes be happy you got to have the experiences.
September 8th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I read your narrative with interest. It is frustrating to no longer be able to do the things we used to do. I've had to say bye-bye to jogging - something I have done since I was 25 and never had a break, until now - it takes too much of a toll on my back. However, as you say, we must be grateful for having been able to do these things, and also do other things of interest and challenge! Lovely image of your man in his youth. x
September 8th, 2022  
