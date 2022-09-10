Previous
God save the King by casablanca
Photo 1950

God save the King

Immediately before the service began at St Paul's Cathedral, we saw the first broadcast address to the nation from King Charles III.

His words were full of commitment, realistic about the changes to his life and prior commitments, along with granting the title of Prince and Princess of Wales to William and Kate. But also etched on his face as he spoke of her, his grief and love for his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II was so clear. He said he had just one thing to say and the word was "thank you." For all her dutiful service, for who she was and all she had done. I found it a very moving address.

Images are shots I took of the television as he spoke.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Pat Knowles ace
He did well, I think we are in safe hands Casa.
September 9th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
A time of change, sadness , and new beginnings.
September 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
He did very well, I couldn’t have delivered that as he did!
September 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
As Margaret said, a time of sadness and new beginnings 🙏🏼
September 9th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
It was a very moving speech! He did very well. I am full of hope for the future!
September 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I'll probaby hear at least the highlights on the news
September 9th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Very well said, he certainly spoke well, I'm sure he will live up to his commitments
September 9th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Dear of him. made me cry.......
September 9th, 2022  
