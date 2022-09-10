God save the King

Immediately before the service began at St Paul's Cathedral, we saw the first broadcast address to the nation from King Charles III.



His words were full of commitment, realistic about the changes to his life and prior commitments, along with granting the title of Prince and Princess of Wales to William and Kate. But also etched on his face as he spoke of her, his grief and love for his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II was so clear. He said he had just one thing to say and the word was "thank you." For all her dutiful service, for who she was and all she had done. I found it a very moving address.



Images are shots I took of the television as he spoke.