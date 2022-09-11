Previous
Smiling 🤗 Scone by casablanca
Photo 1951

Smiling 🤗 Scone

Day out with my boys at a National Trust site. Warm fresh cheese scone took my fancy for lunch. No soya flour (I am allergic) and only wheat flour (hurrah) and I noticed the cheese scone was giving me a cheesy grin back!

Delicious too ❤️

11th September 2022

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

