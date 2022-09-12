Previous
Next
Patterns in the sand by casablanca
Photo 1952

Patterns in the sand

Short walk on a beach with my boys yesterday and spotted this pattern. Reminded me of trees reaching up to the sky. I do love seeing patterns in sand left by the tide. It is like seeing shapes in clouds. Pareidolia at its best.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
What a great find 😊
September 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise