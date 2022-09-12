Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1952
Patterns in the sand
Short walk on a beach with my boys yesterday and spotted this pattern. Reminded me of trees reaching up to the sky. I do love seeing patterns in sand left by the tide. It is like seeing shapes in clouds. Pareidolia at its best.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2156
photos
164
followers
66
following
534% complete
View this month »
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th September 2022 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
What a great find 😊
September 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close