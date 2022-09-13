Previous
Ice cream for dogs! by casablanca
Photo 1953

All you dog owners probably know this already, but it amused me to find "Dog Vanilla" on the ice cream parlour menu board. 🐾
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Diana ace
It is quite hilarious, I have never seen one eat it yet though ;-) Quite a great selection they have there.
September 13th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Funny.
September 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
We have several establishments here that sell doggy ice cream and it seems to be very popular with the dogs!! Will have to check out what flavours are available.
September 13th, 2022  
