Photo 1953
Ice cream for dogs!
All you dog owners probably know this already, but it amused me to find "Dog Vanilla" on the ice cream parlour menu board. 🐾
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2157
photos
164
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th September 2022 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It is quite hilarious, I have never seen one eat it yet though ;-) Quite a great selection they have there.
September 13th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Funny.
September 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
We have several establishments here that sell doggy ice cream and it seems to be very popular with the dogs!! Will have to check out what flavours are available.
September 13th, 2022
