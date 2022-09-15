Rainfall

We have been on a family holiday for the past 12 days with a week in Wensleydale and 5 days at the end in our "happy place" beach at Scarborough North Bay.



Home today but after the long hot drought of a Summer, the weather totally turned on the day we left. Classic! So we had mostly heavy rain in the Dales and although drier at the beach, the wind has been piercing. So not quite the way we planned it, especially with my ankle and foot issues not finished healing yet, but at least we were together. And of course Her Majesty the Queen died in our first week away too.



This waterfall is in the middle of Hawes, where the famous Wensleydale Cheese Creamery lives. The left photo was taken on the day we arrived, the right one just 2 days later. Just a diary pairing for me as a weather record.



Will post more from the hol over the next few days.