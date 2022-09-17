Previous
Next
Wensleydale Creamery by casablanca
Photo 1957

Wensleydale Creamery

Sunday 4th September saw us visiting the Creamery in Hawes where the official Wensleydale Cheese is made.

Coffee at the lovely little cafe first and the watering can with flowers in was on the outdoor tables.

Wallace and Gromit display featured naturally near the play area! And we watched the lovely Claire do a super demonstration of how to make Wensleydale cheese from scratch. That truckle she is holding is one she made in front of us. Amazing to watch it being hand made.

Kit Calvert was the local chap responsible for saving the local dairy from closure in the 1930's and their best cheese is named in his honour. Gorgeous matured flavour that loses the classic crumbliness of a young Wensleydale and develops into a smooth buttery texture. Love it!
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What A fascinating narrative to accompany a beautiful collage full of lovely photographs
September 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great collage. I always buy Wensleydale at Christmas to eat with Christmas cake.
September 17th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@wakelys Ooh yes, Christmas cake needs Wensleydale alongside for sure!
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise