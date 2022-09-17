Wensleydale Creamery

Sunday 4th September saw us visiting the Creamery in Hawes where the official Wensleydale Cheese is made.



Coffee at the lovely little cafe first and the watering can with flowers in was on the outdoor tables.



Wallace and Gromit display featured naturally near the play area! And we watched the lovely Claire do a super demonstration of how to make Wensleydale cheese from scratch. That truckle she is holding is one she made in front of us. Amazing to watch it being hand made.



Kit Calvert was the local chap responsible for saving the local dairy from closure in the 1930's and their best cheese is named in his honour. Gorgeous matured flavour that loses the classic crumbliness of a young Wensleydale and develops into a smooth buttery texture. Love it!