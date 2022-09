Ribblehead Viaduct

On Monday 5th September we had our one and only fully sunny day on the holiday before the rains came in with a vengeance.



We took a delightful walk in the morning up at Ribblehead Viaduct. It is a railway bridge, opened in August 1875, and it links the Settle to Carlisle railway line. It has 24 massive stone arches 104 feet above the ground that span the Batty Moss Valley. Terribly exciting to see a train crossing it......though seeing a steam train would have made it just about perfect.