The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

A moment of history as the period of mourning completes with Her Majesty the Queen's funeral and later today, her burial next to her dear husband Philip in the vault at Windsor.



I wept as she left Westminster Hall to the wonderful sound of the massed pipers playing. Beautiful and moving and very appropriate for a lady who loved Scotland so much.



I was moved again as her coffin entered Westminster Abbey to the clear voices of the choir declaring "I am the Resurrection and the Life saith the Lord." Powerful.



It was a deeply beautiful celebration of her, full of her Christian faith and beautiful positive hymns. 70 years on the throne, more than the years I have lived. "Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."



Photos taken of the BBC television coverage.