The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by casablanca
Photo 1959

The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

A moment of history as the period of mourning completes with Her Majesty the Queen's funeral and later today, her burial next to her dear husband Philip in the vault at Windsor.

I wept as she left Westminster Hall to the wonderful sound of the massed pipers playing. Beautiful and moving and very appropriate for a lady who loved Scotland so much.

I was moved again as her coffin entered Westminster Abbey to the clear voices of the choir declaring "I am the Resurrection and the Life saith the Lord." Powerful.

It was a deeply beautiful celebration of her, full of her Christian faith and beautiful positive hymns. 70 years on the throne, more than the years I have lived. "Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Photos taken of the BBC television coverage.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Casablanca

Phil Sandford ace
Wonderful collage of the ceremony from the TV broadcast. I was immensely moved by so much of it.
September 19th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@phil_sandford I thought of you a few times this morning. Those bearers were just amazing and I noticed the young lad commanding them. So poised. So much was beautifully done and all the armed services from both the UK and the Commonwealth who took part did the most fantastic work. I got through a few tissues this morning. Profound and beautiful.
September 19th, 2022  
