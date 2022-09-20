Black Sheep Brewery

Spent an afternoon on 7th September in Masham at the Black Sheep Brewery. Good place to hide from the rain! Beautiful lunch first in their cafe, excellent tour with the very witty guide Alan, then a sample of three different beers to finish.



I am holding a Respire there, which was quite light and apparently eco if you are into such things, but my top beer from there is Riggwelter. It is the local word for a sheep that has rolled on to its back!



Pictures top row left to right:

My boys in deep conversation

Some of the bar pumps

The boiling vessel, known as a copper



Bottom row left to right:

Fresh yeast vats bubbling away

Worker checking the beer quality

Me doing the same LOL