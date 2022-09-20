Previous
Next
Black Sheep Brewery by casablanca
Photo 1960

Black Sheep Brewery

Spent an afternoon on 7th September in Masham at the Black Sheep Brewery. Good place to hide from the rain! Beautiful lunch first in their cafe, excellent tour with the very witty guide Alan, then a sample of three different beers to finish.

I am holding a Respire there, which was quite light and apparently eco if you are into such things, but my top beer from there is Riggwelter. It is the local word for a sheep that has rolled on to its back!

Pictures top row left to right:
My boys in deep conversation
Some of the bar pumps
The boiling vessel, known as a copper

Bottom row left to right:
Fresh yeast vats bubbling away
Worker checking the beer quality
Me doing the same LOL
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
Great capture! Nothing beats fresh beer!
September 20th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful story telling collage
September 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise