Spent an afternoon on 7th September in Masham at the Black Sheep Brewery. Good place to hide from the rain! Beautiful lunch first in their cafe, excellent tour with the very witty guide Alan, then a sample of three different beers to finish.
I am holding a Respire there, which was quite light and apparently eco if you are into such things, but my top beer from there is Riggwelter. It is the local word for a sheep that has rolled on to its back!
Pictures top row left to right:
My boys in deep conversation
Some of the bar pumps
The boiling vessel, known as a copper
Bottom row left to right:
Fresh yeast vats bubbling away
Worker checking the beer quality
Me doing the same LOL