Hardraw Force

The biggest single drop waterfall in England, Hardraw force is within the grounds of the Green Dragon Inn near Hawes in The Yorkshire Dales and was only a mile away from where we were staying.



A rainy day, but we were going to see water anyway lol.



Drop is around. 100 feet and is rather lovely to look at. Followers of Phil and Carole will say, didn't he post this the other day? And the answer is yes! They were also in the area a few days after us. Nearly met....but not quite!