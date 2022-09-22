Previous
Gladys, run..... by casablanca
Photo 1962

Gladys, run.....

....there's a photographer coming!

Snapped by the waters of Studley Royal.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Annie D ace
lol
September 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot. Gladys doesn’t seem to be in a rush to go anywhere.
September 22nd, 2022  
