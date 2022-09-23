Previous
Next
Coast by casablanca
Photo 1963

Coast

On Saturday 10th, we moved from the Dales to the Yorkshire coast to our "happy place" in Scarborough North Bay.

Took this from a long way off on our balcony. I wasn't convinced I would have been walking along so close to the fencing at the sea wall while it was doing this with small children.....

Joyful to see the sea again. It had been a while.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....me neither. Love how light is reflecting on the waves....
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise