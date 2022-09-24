Previous
Following the Fish by casablanca
Photo 1964

Following the Fish

Another sight on our recent holiday that I enjoyed watching from dawn onwards was the seagulls chasing after the fishing boats out in the North Bay. I don't know why I find it so appealing, but I do.
24th September 2022

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
