Photo 1964
Following the Fish
Another sight on our recent holiday that I enjoyed watching from dawn onwards was the seagulls chasing after the fishing boats out in the North Bay. I don't know why I find it so appealing, but I do.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2168
photos
166
followers
66
following
538% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
