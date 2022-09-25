A Tale of Two Bays

Coming towards the end of my holiday recollections and we are now at 13th September and a sunny day finally comes. One of my oldest and dearest pals dropped by in the morning and as always, the years in between our last meeting melt away and we laughed like children again. It was bliss.



In the afternoon after she left, we went across to Scarborough Castle. It stands on the headland between the two bays. I had a go at a panorama with my phone as I wanted to show you the two bays.



South Bay (harbour, amusement arcades, beach, fishing landings) is on the left of the picture. On the right is the much quieter North Bay with its long sandy beach, beach huts and the Sea Life Centre right at the far end. We always choose the North Bay, though we have visited the South for a famed Lemon Top ice cream at Jaconelli's there.