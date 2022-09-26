Previous
My Boys by casablanca
Photo 1966

My Boys

My favourite shot of the holiday was this one of my boys at Fountains Abbey. Just love 'em!
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pam Knowler ace
A lovely capture of them both! Although the weather was disappointing at least you had a great time all together! Memories to treasure!
September 26th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
How could you not?! What a lovely capture of your boys. x
September 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
It is a fabulous shot of your happy boys, I hope you have it in a frame at home :-)
September 26th, 2022  
