Photo 1966
My Boys
My favourite shot of the holiday was this one of my boys at Fountains Abbey. Just love 'em!
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
3
3
Casablanca
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th September 2022 12:32pm
Privacy
Public
Pam Knowler
A lovely capture of them both! Although the weather was disappointing at least you had a great time all together! Memories to treasure!
September 26th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
How could you not?! What a lovely capture of your boys. x
September 26th, 2022
Diana
It is a fabulous shot of your happy boys, I hope you have it in a frame at home :-)
September 26th, 2022
