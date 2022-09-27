Previous
You've Been Framed by casablanca
Photo 1967

You've Been Framed

Another from Fountains Abbey, this time my boy where he climbed up to explore a section of wall.

Off to start a Lipreading Course this morning, which I thought my complement my BSL sign language. I have heard it is a hard thing to do though, so we shall see!
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Jacqueline ace
In a while notting is secret to you anymore…….
Great framing of your boy!
September 27th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great framing and silhouette.
September 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and framing. Good luck with your course.
September 27th, 2022  
