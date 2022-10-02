Previous
My Biggest Fan by casablanca
Photo 1972

My Biggest Fan

Normally, I would have baked my Christmas Cakes yesterday, being 1st October and 8 weeks until Advent, which is when we traditionally start eating it in our house. A rich fruit cake needs 8 weeks to mature and develop those flavours nicely.

But I have been without my oven because the fan was kaput for the last two weeks. Hubby has been away in Pembrokeshire teaching sailing and only just home, so finally today we will be getting the new fan fixed and hopefully my oven will be a happy bunny again.

This is my new fan. Shiny, isn't it?
Casablanca

Diana ace
It looks fabulous, good that hubby is home and you will not be too late with your Christmas cake :-)
October 2nd, 2022  
